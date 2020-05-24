Pennington County tops state in new cases with 14 Sunday

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

South Dakota reported 95 new cases of coronavirus Sunday. Once again, Pennington County added more cases than any other county.

Pennington County added 14 new positive tests Saturday for Sunday's report. The county now has 125 active cases. The number of active cases in South Dakota increased for the second straight day after several days of declines. The state now reports 1,142 active cases - up 60 from Saturday's report.

The number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 illnesses decreased five to 85. There were six new hospitalizations and 11 patients left the hospital Saturday.

Meade County added three new cases to bring that county to a total of 10 positive tests and six active cases

Other counties adding cases included Beadle with 13 and Minnehaha and Roberts with a dozen each. Jerauld County had nine new positive tests and Brown and Yankton counties added five each. Lincoln and Union counties each had four new cases and Codington added three. Hughes and Bon Homme counties had two new cases in Sunday's report while Todd, Charles Mix, Lyman, Sanborn, Lake and Hamlin each added one.

The state reported 1,282 negative tests Sunday - a very large number for a weekend report. That means the percentage of positive tests was still under 10 percent.

Pennington County tested 229 people Saturday. Meade County reported 30 tests and Lawrence and Custer counties completed 15 tests each.