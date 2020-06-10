Pennington County tops state in new coronavirus cases

Pennington County had more new cases of COVID-19 than any county in South Dakota, according to Wednesday's state health department report.
There were 14 new cases reported in the county, including two more positive tests at the Avantara Arrowhead nursing home in Rapid City. There have been nine staff and 18 residents who have tested positive there for coronavirus.
There have been 335 total positive tests and 167 of those cases are still active. There were 96 tests processed in the county on Tuesday for Wednesday morning's report. Meade County reported two more positive cases out of 27 tests Wednesday. There are 10 active cases in that county. Oglala-Lakota County had five new cases Wednesday for a total of 45 there with 24 still active. Only eight tests were reported from Oglala-Lakota County on Wednesday.
The state reported a total of 81 new cases, bringing the total of positive tests to 5,604. The number of active cases dropped by nine from Tuesday report to 962. South Dakota completed 1,526 tests Tuesday.
There are 101 people hospitalized in South Dakota — up 11 from Tuesday's report. Monument Health is currently reporting that 37 of those are in their system.
Other positive tests Wednesday included 12 from both Beadles and Minnehaha counties. Clay County reported four new cases and Lincoln and Lyman counties each had three new positive tests. Brookings, Brown, Corson, Hamlin, Todd and union counties each added two news cases and Faulk, McCook, Codington, Clark and Buffalo each had one.
With regards to hot spots across the state, tsate Epidemiologist Dr. Josh Clayton said there was no update on the 853 Smithfield employees in Sioux Falls who tested positive. Almost every one of them has recovered. He said 155 of the 165 cases at DemKota Beff in Aberdeen have recovered as have 67 of the 112 cases at Jack Links in Alpena. At Dakota Provisions in Huron, 25 of the 56 patients have recovered.
