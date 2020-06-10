Pennington County tops state in new coronavirus cases

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Pennington County had more new cases of COVID-19 than any county in South Dakota, according to Wednesday's state health department report.

There were 14 new cases reported in the county, including two more positive tests at the Avantara Arrowhead nursing home in Rapid City. There have been nine staff and 18 residents who have tested positive there for coronavirus.

There have been 335 total positive tests and 167 of those cases are still active. There were 96 tests processed in the county on Tuesday for Wednesday morning's report. Meade County reported two more positive cases out of 27 tests Wednesday. There are 10 active cases in that county. Oglala-Lakota County had five new cases Wednesday for a total of 45 there with 24 still active. Only eight tests were reported from Oglala-Lakota County on Wednesday.

The state reported a total of 81 new cases, bringing the total of positive tests to 5,604. The number of active cases dropped by nine from Tuesday report to 962. South Dakota completed 1,526 tests Tuesday.

There are 101 people hospitalized in South Dakota — up 11 from Tuesday's report. Monument Health is currently reporting that 37 of those are in their system.