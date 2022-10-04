Pennington County updates public comment policy

Pennington County commissioners approved updates to the county's public comment policy at their regular meeting Tuesday morning, after a series of recurring comments at numerous meetings prompted the policy's review.

Holli Hennies, commission manager, presented the board with an updated Public Comments Period policy on Tuesday, after direction from the board at their Sept. 20 meeting. The updated policy added one additional item to five existing rules, and amended two others

The new policy item places a time limit of three minutes for public comment, but with discretion afforded to the chair of the meeting to grant additional time, if needed.

The commission also requested that the existing number 2, which read “Comments must be directed to the County Commission and not to individual Board members;” be amended to included employees, and that the existing number 5, which read “Individuals who engage in repetitive comments will be asked to refrain and/or yield the floor;” include “threatening” in addition to “repetitive” in describing the comments.

The decision to add “threatening” and include comments not be directed at employees came after a Pennington County citizen called a county employee a “domestic terrorist” Tuesday morning when commenting on an item from the consent agenda.

“I was kind of shocked to have someone come up and call somebody a domestic terrorist in front of us I think was inappropriate without the background and so forth,” ” Commissioner Lloyd LaCroix said.

Commissioner Travis Lasseter echoed LaCroix’s concerns, saying accusations needed evidence to back them up, which were not presented.

Commissioner Deb Hadcock said she appreciates when the public addresses the commission, but Tuesday's comments had veered into “nonsense.”

“When we see a lot of nonsense like that, it becomes nonsense, because it's just inappropriate,” Hadcock said. “It just seems like nonsense after a while so I didn't really listen to him too much today because of that reason. He's not giving the facts. He's just making a statement. So making statements in front of people doesn't find solutions. It causes more controversy.”

The same commenter had expressed concerns at previous meetings over the public comment policy and its interpretations, as well as how public comment is reflected in the minutes.

During public comment offered on the policy update, a commenter joining via Zoom suggested the board have their attorneys look at the policy before voting. He referenced a 1964 U.S. Supreme Court Case ruling — New York Times Co. v. Sullivan — that he felt the commission’s existing policy violated.

The commenter said the case debated “public issues should be uninhibited, robust and wide open and so that vehement criticism and even mistakes were part of the price of a democratic society.”

Hadcock said “you can find case law on everything,” questioning if the case referenced was the only relevant example. She said she would support the updates, recommending they still have their attorneys look over them.

“To me, it's just common sense that you present yourself in a professional manner,” Hadcock said. “You're not threatening people. And basically, you don't have to be profane, vulgar or abusive because people aren't listening to you anyway.”

The existing five rules included direction on who comments can be directed at, that they be concerning matters within the scope of the county and they shall be presented in a professional demeanor and not in a threatening, profane, vulgar or abusive manner. They also stated that individuals who engage in repetitive comments will be asked to refrain and/or yield the floor.

LaCroix made a motion to approve the Public Comment Period policy update, as well as directing their attorneys to review the policy. The motion carried unanimously.

The board also approved updates to the Recordings of Public Meetings and other Proceedings policy, including clarifying terminology relating to when and where the recordings are available and payment.

In other business, the board scheduled a special meeting to address Pennington County elections, at the request of Matthew Monfore. Monfore summarized concerns regarding election fraud and voting machines at Tuesday’s meeting, with the board setting a special meeting for 4 p.m. Oct. 24.