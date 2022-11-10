 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Pennington County voter turnout low

Voters could grab an "I Voted" sticker after dropping their ballot into the box while casting their vote on Tuesday at the Box Elder Event Center.

 Matt Gade, Journal staff

A little over half of the active voters in Pennington County voted in Tuesday's midterm election.

"I was a little surprised that the turnout wasn't better," County Auditor Cindy Mohler said in an email to the Journal.

According to the Secretary of State's website, 45,958 ballots were cast in the county out of its 86,293 active voters, a 53.26% voter turnout.

There were a total of 25,964 ballots cast in the county during the June 7 primary, but a total of 58,052 ballots in the November 2020 general election, a 71.79% voter turnout out of the 80,855 registered voters that year.

Preliminary results on Tuesday, which included absentee and early voting numbers, were released on the Secretary of State's website from the county around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday night. The rest of the results came after midnight.

People are also reading…

Mohler said Election Day is always a busy day, so it pretty much went as anticipated. She said there were no issues specifically brought to her attention on Tuesday.

Election integrity was discussed multiple times at the Pennington County Commission meetings leading up to the Tuesday election, including a special meeting that filled the commission chambers.

Mohler said all voters who were in line at 7 p.m. were allowed to cast their ballot, and precincts could not close until those voters were done.

"Some people wait until the last possible moment to head to the polls and yet some prefer to be in line when the polls open," she said. "Human nature, I guess."

— Contact Siandhara Bonnet at siandhara.bonnet@rapidcityjournal.com

