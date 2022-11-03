Pennington County VSO recognized by Department of Veterans Affairs

A sleek, droplet-shaped emblem of a job well done, inscribed with the words “South Dakota Department of Veterans Affairs Outstanding Veterans Service Officer of the Year Award 2022,” sits tucked into the corner of a small wooden table in front of the desk of Pennington County Veterans Service Officer Lee Borries — but what surrounds the award tells the real story.

The award’s unassuming display, flanked more prominently by informational brochures, business cards and veteran resource material, is indicative of a broader approach Borries takes to his work. The award is nice, but the real validation comes from the veterans he serves.

Borries, in his second year as a veterans service officer, sees his position as an opportunity to help veterans navigate a complex and often convoluted system, but also an opportunity to listen.

A 21-year veteran of the United States Air Force, Borries brings veterans a level of relatability, but also a humble dose of lessons learned.

Borries grew up in Ocean Springs, Mississippi, where his grandfather — whom Borries never met -- had been stationed in the Air Force. Raised by a mechanic and a teacher, Borries said he was good with his hands and joined the Air Force six months out of high school as a mechanic.

Assignments took him to Rapid City, Missouri and eventually back to Rapid City, where he retired in 2020 and entered the maze of post-military life. He described his transition as rocky, taking everything on his own. He went through the VA, without the assistance of a VSO.

“I am a perfect example of things not to do when you get out of the military,” he said. “I messed up quite a bit, but this position showed me what I needed to do to rectify that. And I think that’s good, because it benefits other people.”

While Borries’ military and transition experience lent themselves to a future with the VSO, the seed was planted when he participated in a transition assistance program while still active duty. Perhaps the biggest influence, however, was a visit from a Pennington County VSO, who gave a 30-minute presentation on available benefits.

“I thought that might be a cool job,” Borries said.

Fast forward about a year after his retirement from the Air Force, and a position opened up in the Veterans Service Office. He applied, and out of some 40-45 applicants, the rest is history.

“That was kind of shocking,” he said, but he was also confident in what he could bring to the position, and fellow veterans.

In addition to his military experience, he brought people skills obtained serving as an instructor. He learned to read a room, he said, read people and understand what he needed to do to make the most out of a conversation.

For many veterans that come through Borries’ doors, they have never been listened to before, he said.

“They’ve never had someone say, I’m here for you, to help realize your goals. And sometimes that’s the most important,” Borries said.

The position is part claims adjuster, part salesman and part therapist. Borries said the bulk of their work consists of disability compensation — applications for VA healthcare, survivor benefits, burial allowance processing, dependency and indemnity compensation for survivors of veterans that passed from a service-connected disability.

They facilitate the entire process, Borries said.

“We spend the time necessary to get to know them. Not only one-on-one, but understand what they’ve experienced through their military career and maybe give them ideas of something that they’ve never thought about,” he said.

Finding commonality and listening are paramount to Borries’ approach. While he brings relatability as a veteran, the nuances of different military branches, different military experiences and different perspectives make Borries an eternal student.

“Treat them with respect, treat their situation with respect, don’t dismiss anything. Find a common bond and work together for a common goal,” he said.

The efforts of the VSO office often trickle down to the veterans’ relationships, quality of life and even lasting friendships. Borries said he sees lives impacted profoundly and a lot of tears on a regular basis. He told stories of veterans struggling to make ends meet, only to find out after a visit to the VSO they no longer had to work.

Borries said appointments can last anywhere from two to three hours and are usually backed up two to three weeks. He acknowledged the wait can be frustrating, but once they’re in the room, it makes all the difference.

“It's not like when I went through and I made my disability claim, and a VA guy came in and says, 'okay, what's your list' and I gave him the list, he's like, 'okay, have a good day,'" he said. "We're getting to know them, listen to their story, talking back and forth and pulling information out of them that can benefit them.”

While reluctant to dwell on it, Borries’ dedication to veterans is exactly why he was recognized by the South Dakota Department of Veterans Affairs earlier this summer.

Borries learned of the award at SDDVA’s annual benefit conference in mid-August, surrounded by hundreds of people and more than 50 VSOs. Hamburger in hand, hearing his name announced was the last thing he expected. In fact, he thought he was disliked.

“I’m very aggressive when it comes to the veterans, and sometimes that ruffles feathers,” Borries said.

That aggression, which Borries described as not taking no for an answer and demanding accountability on behalf of his veterans, is exactly what Greg Whitlock, secretary of the South Dakota Department of Veterans Affairs, said they want.

“I just didn't think they thought very highly of me. But you know, ultimately, it's for the best for the veteran. So it was surprising. It really was and I didn't expect it,” Borries said.

The award, while nice, will not change his approach, he said.

“For every veteran, it’s the same level of care, which is the best that I can give,” he said.

Pennington County currently has three VSOs serving the approximately 14,000 veterans of Pennington County — Borries, Tom Vallette and Heather Funk. The office added its third position earlier this year, on the heels of a record-breaking month for the office.

“We just keep breaking our record every month," Borries said.

He hopes the growing numbers might, in part, represent successful outreach efforts with more veterans being made aware of their services.

“If it just reaches one person and it has a profound impact on their life, then it’s worth it,” Borries said.

For more information about the Veterans Service Office, or for those wishing to speak to a Veterans Service Officer, call 605-394-2266 or visit pennco.org/veteransservices.