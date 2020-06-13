Pennington County woman becomes state's 75th coronavirus death

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A woman in her 50s became the eighth person from Pennington County to die from COVID-19 illness. Her death was reported Saturday by the South Dakota Department of Health along with 16 more new cases of coronavirus in Pennington County.

There are now 378 total positive tests and 177 active cases in the county. There were 189 total tests reported Saturday for Pennington County.

Meade County reported three new positive tests after completing 76 tests. They have 33 positive tests and 10 active cases in Meade County.

Across South Dakota, 91 new cases of coronavirus were reported to bring the state's total to 5,833. There were just over 1,500 tests in Saturday's report.

There are now 930 active cases in the state - up 17 from Friday's report. The total number of people hospitalized in the state fell two to 85 Saturday. There are 33 COVID-19 patients hospitalized in the Monument Health system. Saturday's death brings the state's total to 75.