Pennington County woman becomes state's 75th coronavirus death

A woman in her 50s became the eighth person from Pennington County to die from COVID-19 illness. Her death was reported Saturday by the South Dakota Department of Health along with 16 more new cases of coronavirus in Pennington County.
There are now 378 total positive tests and 177 active cases in the county. There were 189 total tests reported Saturday for Pennington County.
Meade County reported three new positive tests after completing 76 tests. They have 33 positive tests and 10 active cases in Meade County.
Across South Dakota, 91 new cases of coronavirus were reported to bring the state's total to 5,833. There were just over 1,500 tests in Saturday's report.
There are now 930 active cases in the state - up 17 from Friday's report. The total number of people hospitalized in the state fell two to 85 Saturday. There are 33 COVID-19 patients hospitalized in the Monument Health system. Saturday's death brings the state's total to 75.
Some interesting trends from Saturday's report included Mellette County reporting its first positive test. Other counties with smaller numbers are seeing faster spread the past few days. Charles Mix County added nine cases for a total of 30. There were only 10 negative tests reported there Saturday. Similarly, Buffalo County added eight for a total of 47. There were 50 negative tests in Buffalo County. Beadle County continues to grow with 16 more new cases reported Saturday.
Minnehaha County only added nine new cases Saturday and Union and Yankton counties - once hot spots - continue to show transmission of the virus has slowed there with no new positive tests in several days this week.
Other new cases came from Aurora, Brown and Lincoln counties with three each; Brule and Clark counties with two new cases each; and Codington, Corson, Davison, Hamlin, Jackson, Lyman and Todd counties with one each.
Custer County reported 52 negative tests Saturday. Fall River and Lawrence counties each reported 26 negative tests and Oglala-Lakota reported 10 negative tests.
