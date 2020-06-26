Pennington County woman's coronavirus death reported Friday

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A Pennington County woman in her 80s became the fourteenth resident of the county to die from COVID-19, according to Friday's report from the South Dakota Department of Health.

There have now been 88 South Dakota residents die from the coronavirus.

The state reported 56 new positive tests for coronavirus Friday to bring the total to 6,535. There were 1,165 tests completed for Friday's report. The number of people hospitalized with the disease remained at 79 and 41 of those are in the Monument Health system.

Four of the new positive tests came from Pennington County, bringing the county's total to 486 with 135 of those cases still listed as active — down six from Thursday's report. There were 101 tests reported in the county on Friday.