Pennington County woman's coronavirus death reported Friday

A Pennington County woman in her 80s became the fourteenth resident of the county to die from COVID-19, according to Friday's report from the South Dakota Department of Health.
There have now been 88 South Dakota residents die from the coronavirus.
The state reported 56 new positive tests for coronavirus Friday to bring the total to 6,535. There were 1,165 tests completed for Friday's report. The number of people hospitalized with the disease remained at 79 and 41 of those are in the Monument Health system.
Four of the new positive tests came from Pennington County, bringing the county's total to 486 with 135 of those cases still listed as active — down six from Thursday's report. There were 101 tests reported in the county on Friday.
Oglala-Lakota, Meade, Lawrence and Fall River counties all had new cases reported Friday, as well. Fall River reported one new positive on 105 tests. There are six active cases out of 10 positive tests there. Oglala-Lakota and Lawrence counties each tested 42 residents. Lawrence added one new positive and Oglala-Lakota added three new cases. There are 17 active cases in Oglala-Lakota and three active cases in Lawrence. Meade County added two new cases on 16 tests. They have a total of 46 positive tests and nine active cases. Custer County stayed at seven positive tests after finding no new cases among 38 tests.
Minnehaha County added 17 new cases Friday, the most in South Dakota. Beadle County was next with seven and Lincoln and Union counties each added three. Deuel County added two new cases for a total of three there. Tripp county also added two cases and Brule, Buffalo, Charles Mix, Davison, Gregory, Lake, McCook, Miner, Spink, Todd and Walworth counties all had one new case reported.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.