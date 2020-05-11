Pennington, Meade counties report new positive coronavirus tests

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The number of positive cases in Pennington County has doubled in a week. From 13 last week to 27 now, the county has more active cases now than positive tests a week ago.

The Department of Health reported 97 new positive tests Monday. The state completed 684 tests Sunday.

Pennington County has 16 active cases, up nine since Friday. The new positive in Pennington County was reported along with 14 negative tests Monday.

State Epidemiologist Dr. Josh Clayton said the added numbers in Pennington County were not associated with any event or business. He said it was associated with additional testing and occurrence of the virus here. The state completed 41 tests from Pennington County this weekend.

Meade County reported one new case Monday. It was the only test reported for the county. Meade County now has four positive tests with three active cases.

Fall River still has one active case with two positive tests. Lawrence County hasn't reported any new cases in several weeks and Custer County has no positive tests on 66 negative tests.