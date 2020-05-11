Pennington, Meade counties report new positive coronavirus tests

The number of positive cases in Pennington County has doubled in a week. From 13 last week to 27 now, the county has more active cases now than positive tests a week ago.
The Department of Health reported 97 new positive tests Monday. The state completed 684 tests Sunday.
Pennington County has 16 active cases, up nine since Friday. The new positive in Pennington County was reported along with 14 negative tests Monday.
State Epidemiologist Dr. Josh Clayton said the added numbers in Pennington County were not associated with any event or business. He said it was associated with additional testing and occurrence of the virus here. The state completed 41 tests from Pennington County this weekend.
Meade County reported one new case Monday. It was the only test reported for the county. Meade County now has four positive tests with three active cases.
Fall River still has one active case with two positive tests. Lawrence County hasn't reported any new cases in several weeks and Custer County has no positive tests on 66 negative tests.
Minnehaha County continued to be the site of the largest number of new cases with 84 positive tests reported Monday. Brown County — home to 76 cases at the DemKota Beef plant — had seven new positive tests Sunday and Lincoln County reported three. Todd County was the site of the other positive test from Sunday.
Currently, 78 people are hospitalized in the state and 1,393 active cases across the state. There were no deaths reported Monday.
Dr. Clayton said the state has plenty of supplies to handle 3,000 tests per day. He said the fact that far fewer tests are being completed is a result of how many patients are showing symptoms and calling health care providers. He said it is still important to work with a health care provider to determine if a test is appropriate.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.