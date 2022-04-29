Pennsylvania man sentenced to prison following 2020 rally sex sting

A Pennsylvania man arrested after a sex sting operation during the 2020 Sturgis Motorcycle Rally was sentenced this month to 10 years in federal prison and five years of supervised release for enticement of a minor using the internet.

Kevin Clements was 22 at the time of his arrest. He is one of eight arrested during a multi-agency, six-day operation focused on sex crimes against minors during the 2020 rally.

Federal Judge Jeffery Viken sentenced Clements on April 1 at a federal courthouse in Rapid City. Clements was originally charged with attempted commercial sex trafficking of a minor, but he accepted a plea deal for the lesser charge of enticement of a minor using the internet.

U.S. Homeland Security Investigations, South Dakota’s Division of Criminal Investigation and Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force coordinated to execute the sting. The Rapid City Police Department and Pennington County Sheriff’s Office also participated in the operation.

Agents posed as children on the internet and arranged separate meet-ups with the eight men, who were then arrested. Court documents show that all the men knew they were speaking to minors, although no actual minors participated in the operation. The agent's personas ranged from 13- to 15-year-olds.

Over six days in August 2020, Clements interacted with DCI agents through an internet application. Clements was under the impression he was speaking to a 13-year-old girl and went on to negotiate to engage in sexual acts with her.

The DCI agent told Clements he would have to meet with her “pimp” before the interaction could take place. Clements agreed and arrived at an agreed upon location on his motorcycle and pulled up to the side of a vehicle where an undercover agent spoke with him.

Clements confirmed he was there to engage in sexual acts with the 13-year-old for $100. Other law enforcement agents arrived on the scene upon the undercover agent’s signal.

After trying to flee on his motorcycle, Clements fought agents, attempted to retrieve a gun from his vest and continued to physically fight agents until he was tasered.

Of the seven other men arrested during the sting, four have been sentenced, two are awaiting sentencing and one’s sentencing date has not been set. Six of the eight men arrest were local to the Rapid City area.

Robert Goodwill Jr., 20, of Rapid City, will be sentenced June 22 in Rapid City. Goodwill pleaded guilty to attempted possession of child pornography as part of a plea deal. He is facing a maximum of 10 years in prison, a $250,000 fine, or both, and five years to life of supervised release. Court documents show that Goodwill corresponded with multiple agents posing as underage children.

Travis McDonald, 28, of Rapid City, pleaded guilty to attempted receipt of child pornography as part of a plea deal. He faces a mandatory minimum five-year sentence to a maximum of 20 years in prison, a $250,000 fine, or both, and from five years to life of supervised release. Law enforcement said multiple images of pornography as well as artifacts referencing young pornography were found on his phone after his arrest. McDonald will be sentenced July 15.

One Rapid City defendant, Darren Harrison, 25, had THC wax on his person when law enforcement arrested him. Court documents state Harrison asked if the arrest was for the THC. An officer stated, “Yes, this is a drug bust” to which Harrison replied, “Oh, I thought this was an underage bust.”

Harrison was sentenced to two years in prison and five years of supervised release on July 22, 2021 for attempted possession of child pornography. He pleaded guilty as part of a plea deal.

A federal judge sentence William Riley, 60, of Sturgis, to six years in prison and five years of supervised release on Nov. 22, 2021 for attempted receipt of child pornography. He pleaded guilty to the charge as part of a plea deal. Riley thought he was speaking to a 15-year-old and acknowledged "being her grandfather's age," court documents say.

Michael Hudson, 32, of Rapid City, pleaded guilty to one count of attempted possession of child pornography as part of a plea deal. He was sentenced to 2.5 years in prison and five years supervised release on Feb. 4. Court documents show that Hudson offered to pay for sex with a minor using alcohol rather than cash as payment.

Previously convicted sex offender Christopher Truax, 33, of Rapid City, arrived at a location in Rapid City to meet with a minor when law enforcement met him. He arrived in a van that contained a bed, a firearm, "many knives," a penis pump and several condoms.

Cody Hopkins, 22, of Claysville, Pennsylvania, allegedly told an agent posing as a 13 year old that the age didn't bother him, "As long as it stays between me and you." Hopkins is scheduled for jury trial Aug. 24, and the plea deal deadline is Aug. 10. He is charged with attempted enticement of a minor using the internet and is maintaining his not guilty plea.

The ages listed above are the ages of the individuals at the times of their arrests.

— Contact Shalom Baer Gee at sgee@rapidcityjournal.com —

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.