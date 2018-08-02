More than a dozen people in South Dakota, including Rapid City and Box Elder, and two pawn shops have been sentenced for their roles in an illegal black market for eagle and other migratory bird parts that was brought forward by an undercover operation that started in 2014.
U.S. Attorney Ron Parsons announced the sentences on Thursday from Project Dakota Flyer, one of the largest wildlife trafficking investigations in the Midwest in recent history, according a release.
Nine men from South Dakota, five women from South Dakota, one man
from North Dakota, one man from Iowa, one man from Idaho and two pawn shops in South Dakota were convicted of various Lacey Act, Migratory Bird Treaty Act, and Bald and Golden Eagle Protection Act violations.
"It is our goal to completely eliminate the unauthorized killing and selling of bald eagles, golden eagles and other protected species," Parson said.
Project Dakota Flyer started in 2014 and utilized undercover techniques to purchase eagle and other protected bird parts from 51 suspects over a 19-month period. The purchases occurred in South Dakota, Wyoming, Montana, Nebraska, Iowa, and, in some cases, over the internet.
"The work of our special agents and forensic scientists revealed over 35 species of birds from every continent except Antarctica were trafficked," said Edward Grace, acting assistant director of the Office of Law Enforcement for the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.
Individuals sentenced in the operation included: Aaron David West Jr., 34, of Eagle Butte; Aaron David West, 63, of Eagle Butte; Benjamin Iron Hawk, 45, of Mission; Valencia Neck, 39, of Mission; Christopher Pomani, 38, of Chamberlain; Arvella Pomani, 36, of Box Elder; Elray Rosaaen, 72, of the Buffalo Gap Trading Post in Buffalo Gap; Chet Christensen, 67, of Chet's Place in Tuthill; Manuel Lieras, age 67, of Pocatello, Idaho; Steven Marin, 47, of Mobridge Pawn in Selby; Jeffrey Jensen, 53, of Jerry’s Pawn Shop in Mobridge; Amanda Silbernagel, 30, of Jerry’s Pawn Shop in Mobridge; Wanda Dupris, 45, of Eagle Butte; Kenneth Foster, no age given, of Rapid Pawn in Box Elder; and Melinda Sue Relf, who also goes by Melinda Sue Red Feather, 37, of Rapid City.
The businesses Pawn With Us in Rapid City and Fair Deal Pawn in Box Elder were also found to be in violation of the Migratory Bird Treaty Act.
Sentences range from probation to several month in federal prison. Restitution will also be paid to the National Wildlife Foundation in an amount that exceeds $100,000.