People, organizations honored for acts of excellence

Jim White, Rapid City

In 2003, White read an article in the Rapid City Journal about a young woman in need of a kidney transplant. Woope Claymore was 16 years old when she was diagnosed with lupus; the disease eventually led to dialysis as her kidneys deteriorated. At the same time, White’s mother and sister-in-law both were in the end stages of ovarian cancer.

White knew he couldn’t help them, but he knew he could make a difference in Woope’s life. With the encouragement of his wife, Kathy, he was tested as a potential donor. He was a match and on April 1, 2003, he donated a kidney to Woope; she lived another 16 years.

White has two daughters and two granddaughters and says donating a kidney was about helping someone else have a chance at life. White is a partner in Sound Pro, an honorary member of Ellsworth Air Force Base, and is active in the Rapid City Chamber of Commerce, Big Brothers and Sisters, Black Hills Works, and Youth & Family Services.

Gloria Riherd and Becky Hammon, Rapid City

Rapid City native Becky Hammon began her basketball career at Stevens High School, went on to play for Colorado State University and became one of the top college players and a three-time All American.