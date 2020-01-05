People, organizations honored for acts of excellence

Delivering coffee, saving the environment, saving a life. These and other acts of excellence in western South Dakota will be honored Monday.
The South Dakota Hall of Fame's Acts of Excellence program highlights individuals and organizations that are building a culture of excellence in the state — one act at a time. Eight new Acts of Excellence recipients will be recognized at a celebration from 4:30-5:30 p.m. Monday at the Joy Center at Black Hills State University in Spearfish. The public is invited.
The Acts of Excellence program was introduced in 2015 to be inclusive and to encourage excellent “boots on the ground, day-to-day activities,” said Greta Chapman, chief executive officer for the South Dakota Hall of Fame.
Year-round, the public and organizations can submit nominations about acts of excellence, Chapman said. Honorees will receive a framed award and their stories will be shared online and through videos so their acts of excellence can continue to inspire others.
Each of the recipients is uniquely striving to improve the quality of life in South Dakota.
Alexandra Doyle, Spearfish
Doyle saw opportunity in the home-delivery business and created a mobile coffee shop that brings fresh-brewed coffee directly to customers.
Doyle, a 2013 graduate of Spearfish High School, bought a van equipped with refrigeration and piping systems and started Blue Spruce Coffee, which also sells tea, diet-supplement juices and baked goods. She delivers in Spearfish and Belle Fourche and wants to add Sturgis to her service area.
She has partnered with area businesses including Sage & Cedar Herbal Wellness, Dark Canyon Coffee, Scobi Kombucha and The Green Oven. Doyle uses locally sourced products, and a key piece of her business plan is charitable giving. She uses a punch-card system to give customers every 10th coffee for free and donates $1 to the charity of their choice.
Albert and Laverne Elliot, Sturgis
Thanks to a generous gift from longtime Sturgis residents Albert and Laverne Elliot, Sturgis Public Library recently dedicated a new Children’s Learning Center and Community Room.
That event also celebrated the lives of the Elliots, who made numerous charitable contributions to benefit the Sturgis community. For example, their generosity made possible the Albert and Laverne Elliott First Responder Fund at the Black Hills Area Community Foundation, through which a $20,000 donation was made to the wife of David Fischer, who died while responding to a house fire.
Additional gifts have been made to the Sturgis Area Arts Council and the Old Fort Meade Museum. The Albert and Laverne Elliott Fund for Arts and Literacy was established at the Black Hills Area Community Foundation.
Jim White, Rapid City
In 2003, White read an article in the Rapid City Journal about a young woman in need of a kidney transplant. Woope Claymore was 16 years old when she was diagnosed with lupus; the disease eventually led to dialysis as her kidneys deteriorated. At the same time, White’s mother and sister-in-law both were in the end stages of ovarian cancer.
White knew he couldn’t help them, but he knew he could make a difference in Woope’s life. With the encouragement of his wife, Kathy, he was tested as a potential donor. He was a match and on April 1, 2003, he donated a kidney to Woope; she lived another 16 years.
White has two daughters and two granddaughters and says donating a kidney was about helping someone else have a chance at life. White is a partner in Sound Pro, an honorary member of Ellsworth Air Force Base, and is active in the Rapid City Chamber of Commerce, Big Brothers and Sisters, Black Hills Works, and Youth & Family Services.
Gloria Riherd and Becky Hammon, Rapid City
Rapid City native Becky Hammon began her basketball career at Stevens High School, went on to play for Colorado State University and became one of the top college players and a three-time All American.
Even so, she was considered too small and too slow to play professional basketball. She refused to be stopped and played 16 years in the WNBA for the New York Liberty and San Antonio Stars. In August 2014, she took a job as assistant coach for the San Antonio Spurs, becoming the first woman assistant coach in NBA history.
Gloria Riherd of Rapid City chronicles the life and legend of Hammon in her book “Becky Hammon Shooting for Success.’’ On the book’s website, Riherd said, "I saw a need for more books in our elementary libraries about women athletes directed specifically to young girls who aspire to be good in athletics.
After traveling to New York to see one of Becky Hammon’s games, I saw the impact that she had on these young girls. Becky Hammon t-shirts were everywhere, and many (girls) waited for an autograph after the game. Becky Hammon was an inspiration to all. This was the woman athlete that I wanted to write about.’’ Riherd designated all proceeds from the book for girls basketball in Rapid City.
Community rebuilds Edgemont bridge
The community of Edgemont has the state’s only covered bridge. The community first built a covered bridge in the 1890s to span a pond in Teddy Roosevelt Park, where the former president once gave a speech. Over the years, the bridge deteriorated and had to be removed.
In the 1960s, a new bridge was constructed, according to the Edgemont Area Historical Society website, but it too fell into disrepair. A group of local citizens, many of whom remembered crossing the bridge and fishing from the structure when they were young, decided about 10 years ago that the community should have its bridge back.
A fundraising effort provided initial financing for the 120-foot-long, 9-foot-wide, 8-foot-high bridge made of Douglas fir with concrete abutments that stand above the water. According to the Edgemont Area Historical Society, it’s the only public covered bridge in the Northern Great Plains.
The bridge is a tourist attraction for the downtown area, the local museum and the park. The historical society says covered bridges have a life span of up to a century.
Mount Rushmore solar panels
Visitors to Mount Rushmore National Memorial are seeing the results of a sustainability initiative with the installation of 975 solar panels. The panels, expected to generate about 500,000 kilowatt hours of electricity per year, will save about $40,000 annually, Mount Rushmore officials say.
Known formally as the Thomas Jefferson Solar Canopy, the panels were dedicated on Earth Day, April 22, 2019. The $1 million project is the brainchild of Xanterra Travel Collection, which is in charge of the restaurant, gift shop and other park facilities.
The modernization and environmental improvements support Rushmore’s status as a climate-friendly park, a news release from Xanterra said.
“The status indicates that the National Park Service, Xanterra and other park partners are carrying out a climate action plan focusing on sustainability, energy reduction, waste management, water usage and adopting other best practices," the release stated. Xanterra CEO Andrew N. Todd said renewable energy projects help assure dependable power and decrease carbon emissions.
Sustainability focus at BHSU
Black Hills State University in Spearfish has made environmental awareness a priority for its campus and its programs. In 2017, the university earned recognition from three national groups for its campus sustainability initiatives, the Rapid City Journal reported.
Those national awards reinforced the university's commitment to environmentally-friendly initiatives. The school offers an online master’s degree program in sustainability, the only degree of its kind in the western United States. The campus was designated a Bicycle Friendly University by the League of American Bicyclists.
Shift Garage, Rapid City
Shift Garage is a nonprofit ministry that understands the importance of having transportation in South Dakota.
Shift Garage helps low-income people and those who have experienced hardships. Through an application process, Shift Garage assists those who cannot afford to pay for a vehicle or vehicle repairs. Shift Garage gives free estimates and makes repairs for just the cost of parts; the organization does not charge for labor costs or markup on parts.
Shift Garage accomplishes this through local partnerships with part suppliers that share this vision of giving back. Shift Garage also accepts donations of vehicles that they inspect, repair and give to those in need. For information, go to shiftgarage.org/