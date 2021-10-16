 Skip to main content
People seeking shelter can start at 30 Main St. in Rapid City
People seeking shelter can start at 30 Main St. in Rapid City

With winter looming, the need for nighttime shelter in the area is likely to become more and more acute. People seeking a place to sleep can come to Cornerstone Rescue Mission at 30 Main St. in Rapid City, at least as a first stop, said Lysa Allison, the executive director.

“Anybody who is homeless can come to Cornerstone Rescue Mission,” she said. “We take people who are sober, and if someone shows up intoxicated we call law enforcement and they can take them to the Safe Beds at the (Pennington County) Care Campus.”

Allison said that men, women and children may come at first to the Mission’s men’s shelter on 30 Main St. Women and children will receive transportation to the Cornerstone Women and Children’s Home a few miles away, she said.

“If the women’s shelter is full,” she added, “they can stay at the men’s shelter until a space opens up.”

Speaking on Friday, Allison said that some Cornerstone Rescue Mission shelter beds are open now. She noted, too, that people are allowed to sleep in the shelter even after those beds fill up.

“We do have a few beds available at the Mission,” she said. “If we don’t, we’ll put people on the floor. We’ve had as many as 90 people on the floor in the past. We’ll do that again if that’s what makes people safe.”

