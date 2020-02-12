'Perfect storm' led to another downtown retailer closure

While the meters have opened up spaces downtown, she said many shoppers have been turned away by having to pay for parking.

“People are still angry about the meters. They just don’t want to have to pay it,” she said.

Mehlhaff said a change in social media policies regarding business advertising and the expense of a mandated switch of her point-of-sale system by her parent company, Minnesota-based Mainstream Boutique, also fed the decision to close.

She said she asked and received extensions in purchasing the new system, which would have allowed the company access to sales and vendor data.

“But when it came down to it, it just seemed everything was pointing in the same direction,” she said.

Mehlhaff closed Mainstream Boutique on Feb. 1 and completed final cleanup of the space this week.

Moving forward she will finish a Master’s of Science in Strategic Leadership through BHSU next semester and hopes to become involved with small business and Native American youth.

“I still love the downtown area. I kind of like the vibe here,” she said.

