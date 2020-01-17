Performance, community events to honor King's legacy this weekend

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s legacy is being remembered this weekend with several special events in Rapid City.
Music, poetry, storytelling
Emmy Award-winning performer T. Mychael Rambo and pianist Thomas West explore the heart and soul of African culture in “My Heart Sings, So My Spirit May Fly: A Celebration for Martin Luther King Day.” This one-night-only performance will be at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Historic Theatre in the Performing Arts Center.
After the show, Rambo and West will perform a few jazz standards at a “Prosecco and Pops Reception.” Wine, soft drinks and desserts will be served.
Tickets for the show and reception are $34 for adults, $22 for students. Tickets for the show only are $24 for adults, $12 for students. Tickets can be purchased at the Performing Arts Center box office, 605-394-1786 or performingartsrc.org.
“My Heart Sings, So My Spirit May Fly” melds music, poetry and storytelling to honor the wealth of contributions made by African Americans in the arts. It reaches back to the freedom songs of slavery and carries the audience forward into current times.
It showcases the spirited words of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and other notable African-American artists and leaders. The performance ranges from written works by Langston Hughes, Maya Angelou and Gwendolyn Brooks to musical compositions from John Coltrane, Billie Holiday, Marvin Gaye and other contemporary artists.
Rambo is an actor, vocalist, arts educator and community organizer who has performed at major theaters nationally and internationally. West is a well-known musician at many venues in the Twin Cities.
Lives of pioneers
In celebration of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, Dr. Lilah Morton Pengra will present “Learning Forum: Scorned, Defamed & Disbelieved,” from 2-3 p.m. Sunday at The Journey Museum and Learning Center. Her 45-minute presentation will be followed by an open forum for questions and discussion.
Pengra will examine from their own perspectives the life stories of three pioneers: Samuel Fields of Deadwood, Edward Tinney of Rapid City, and Sarah Campbell of Galena.
Pengra is a writer, a local historian, and an anthropologist who lives near Buffalo Gap. She earned master’s degrees in African Studies and anthropology, a doctorate in cultural anthropology and a post-doctorate in medical anthropology.
She volunteers as a researcher for the Hermosa Arts & History Association. Her current work identifies cultural differences that lead to misinterpretation and conflict in the historical record, especially in regards to the American West in the 19th century.
Pengra is the author of several books, including “Your Values, My Values: Multicultural Services in Developmental Disabilities,” “Corporals, Cooks and Cowboys: African Americans in the Black Hills and Surrounding Areas,” “Sarah Campbell: The First White Woman in the Black Hills was African American,” and “Isaiah Dorman: Interpreting the Evidence.”
She also designs jewelry that combines beads from multiple cultures to symbolize the rich mosaic of today’s world. “Together our differences create beauty,” Pengra said.
Community celebration
Faith Temple Church invites the community to its annual Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration. The celebration will be from noon-1 p.m. Monday at Rushmore Plaza Holiday Inn. This year’s theme is “In One Accord” and everyone is welcome at this free event.
“We’d be delighted to see people come and join us for a moment of unity in the community,” said Bishop Troy Carr, pastor of Faith Temple Church in Rapid City. “That’s why we do this annually, to remind ourselves and put it in our consciousness that we all really are one.”
The event will include music from Dan and Julie Aughenbaugh of Open Bible Church, and a service of prayer, worship and singing. Mayor Steve Allender and Bob Fischer will be guest speakers.
An award will be presented to an individual who has been dedicated to serving his or her community, said Gordon Howie, who is moderator for the celebration. The award nominee’s name is not being revealed ahead of time.
“One of my goals is not to make (the celebration) a historical book report on Dr. King but more so to focus on his ideas of community and equality among different cultures, and that’s the focus of the event. How can we in the Black Hills community come together?” Carr said.
Food drive
Student groups from the South Dakota School of Mines & Technology will observe Martin Luther King, Jr. Day with their 10th annual food drive, collecting donations of food and money at Rapid City stores. The annual event honors King’s legacy.
From 4-6:30 p.m. Monday, student volunteers will be at both Family Fare locations, both Safeway locations, both Walmart locations and at Timmons Neighborhood Market in Rapid Valley.
The food drive benefits Feeding South Dakota and the School of Mines student food pantry. Feeding South Dakota's list of most-needed foods can be found at feedingsouthdakota.org/how-to-help/donate-food/. Those who choose to donate money can make checks payable to Feeding South Dakota. Cash donations will be used to purchase food for the School of Mines student food pantry.
Last year's food drive collected about 3,550 pounds of food and more than $1,000.