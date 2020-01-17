Performance, community events to honor King's legacy this weekend

She also designs jewelry that combines beads from multiple cultures to symbolize the rich mosaic of today’s world. “Together our differences create beauty,” Pengra said.

Community celebration

Faith Temple Church invites the community to its annual Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration. The celebration will be from noon-1 p.m. Monday at Rushmore Plaza Holiday Inn. This year’s theme is “In One Accord” and everyone is welcome at this free event.

“We’d be delighted to see people come and join us for a moment of unity in the community,” said Bishop Troy Carr, pastor of Faith Temple Church in Rapid City. “That’s why we do this annually, to remind ourselves and put it in our consciousness that we all really are one.”

The event will include music from Dan and Julie Aughenbaugh of Open Bible Church, and a service of prayer, worship and singing. Mayor Steve Allender and Bob Fischer will be guest speakers.

An award will be presented to an individual who has been dedicated to serving his or her community, said Gordon Howie, who is moderator for the celebration. The award nominee’s name is not being revealed ahead of time.