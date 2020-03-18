Performing Arts Center suspends all events for eight weeks

The Performing Arts Center in Rapid City is following CDC guidelines and suspending all public events for the next eight weeks. It also is closing its box office from foot traffic from March 18-27. Staff will be available from noon to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday by calling 394-1786.
At this time, it is not processing sales or exchanges for the following events:
• BHCT’s The Who’s Tommy
• BHSO’s Mozart Requiem
• Cherry Street Players Monster Mash
• Well Done Players Ladies of Harmony
• Family Series: Sequoia Crosswhite
• BHCT’s Sense & Sensibility
• Shrine of Democracy Chorus: Country Music - The Evolution