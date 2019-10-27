KEYSTONE | One person died early Saturday morning in a one-vehicle crash west of Keystone, the South Dakota Highway Patrol said.
The name of the 49-year-old male driver has not yet been released pending notification of family.
According to a news release from the South Dakota Department of Public Safety, a 1996 Dodge Ram 1500 pickup was westbound on Old Hill City Road when the driver lost control of the vehicle near Lafferty Gulch Road. The pickup went off the roadway, struck a concrete culvert and rolled.
You have free articles remaining.
The male driver was pronounced dead at the scene. He was the only occupant and was not wearing a seatbelt, troopers said.
The Highway Patrol is investigating the crash and more information will be released as it is available.