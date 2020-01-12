1 person reported dead in accident near Nemo

NEMO | One person died in a one-vehicle crash that occurred early Sunday morning southwest of Nemo, the South Dakota Highway Patrol said.

The name of the 66-year-old male victim has not yet been released pending notification of family members. Troopers said he was the only occupant in the vehicle.

According to the accident report, a 2010 Honda CR-V was traveling northeast on Merritt Estates Road when the vehicle went into the east ditch. As the driver attempted to drive out of the ditch, the vehicle vaulted off the roadway, collided with a tree and overturned, landing on its roof.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. He was wearing a seat belt.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol continues to investigate the crash.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0