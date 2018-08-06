Dakotah is a 3-year-old pit bull, terrier mix. She is one of the sweetest, happiest girls you’ll ever meet. She loves playing and especially loves tennis balls. Dakotah is always ready for snuggles, because she is such a love bug. When she was first brought in, she was severely emaciated, but the Humane Society has figured out her stomach issues. As long as she stays on the right food, she’ll continue to be healthy and happy. She has experience with some cats and dogs, but all the members of her new family should meet her before adopting. Her adoption fee is $150, which includes her spay, microchip, and vaccines. Stop down at the Humane Society today to visit Dakotah or all at 605-394-4170.
