Pet of the Week

Lewi is a 3-year-old black, long-haired cat. Lewi is a total sweetheart. He’s a gentle, quiet boy who just wants to be loved. He has beautiful long hair, which makes him look like a small lion. Lewi is already spayed, so his adoption fee is only $100, plus tax and license fee. Stop down at the Humane Society to visit Lewi, or give us a call at 605-394-4170.

 Photo courtesy of Stephanie Reed

Pet of the week is a recurring feature in the Rapid City Journal, featuring animals that are up for adoption at the Humane Society of the Black Hills in Rapid City.

