Pet of the week is a recurring feature in the Rapid City Journal, featuring animals that are up for adoption at the Humane Society of the Black Hills in Rapid City.
Breaking
Recommended
promotionspotlight
Vacation photographs often capture perfect moments in favorite places. Send us your best ones by July 16 for a chance to win up to $1,000 in our Destinations Photo Contest. The top photographs submitted will also be featured in a national publication reaching more than 1 million households.
Latest Local Offers
Dakota Chimney & Restoration, Inc.
Black Hills Funeral Home
4 Paws Grooming and Daycare