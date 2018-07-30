Sissy is a 1-year-old white and tan mixed breed dog. She is a playful girl who is full of energy. Sissy would do best in an active household with owners who have the time to give her the exercise, playtime and love that she needs. She has no experience around cats, and can be a little shy around dogs. She would best in a home with older children (she gets so excited that sometimes she jumps). You’ll want to bring everyone in the family down to meet her before adopting. Her adoption fee is $275, which includes her spay, microchip, and first round of vaccines. Contact the Humane Society of the Black Hills at 394-4170.
