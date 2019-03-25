Pet of the Week

Cash is a 2-year-old, tan-and-white boxer-pit mix. Cash is a very friendly guy who loves just about anyone. He loves being petted and just being by your side. He walks well on a leash and is pretty well-behaved, except he does like to chase livestock and cats, so it’s best he goes to a home without them. If you are interested in Cash, please make sure all the members of your household meet him before adopting. His adoption fee is $275, which includes his neuter surgery, microchip and vaccines. Stop down today to visit Cash, or call the Humane Society of the Black Hills at 394-4170.