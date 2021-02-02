Petting zoo provides youth with a hands-on experience

"The more they understand about the ag industry and the animals and the livelihood of animals, the more respect they will have for the world of agriculture — what our farmers and ranchers do," Derr said. "We in the ag industry need all the help we can get and the support of what we do, because there's always those critics out there. It's important that they know what we do is not abusive to the animals, it's not abusive to the land. It's actually helping it."

There is no admission charge for the petting zoo, but there is a donation box for another cause that Derr is passionate about — taking care of military veterans when they come home from active duty.

In 2012, the Sergeant Colton Levi Derr Foundation was established in memory of her son. Colton suffered from post traumatic stress disorder following his combat tours in Iraq and Afghanistan. During Operation Iraqi Freedom and Operation Enduring Freedom, Colton completed over 500 combat missions with the U.S. Army, First Division.

Colton succumbed to suicide within six weeks of arriving stateside from his Afghanistan deployment. He died on April 28, 2012.

The Derr family formed the nonprofit foundation in his name to honor Colton by helping other veterans and soldiers who battle PTSD and traumatic brain injuries.

Donations to the Sergeant Colton Levi Derr Foundation can be made at the petting zoo during the Black Hills Stock Show, or online at sergentderrfoundation.org.

