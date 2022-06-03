Pfeiffer case continued to another motions hearing

Pennington County prosecutors were confused at a potential motion from a defense attorney during a Friday morning status hearing in the Maxton Pfeiffer case.

Defense lawyer Dana Hanna said he planned to file a motion asking Judge Jeffrey Connolly to grant bail pending an appeal on behalf of his client. He said he planned to file it Friday or by Monday.

In response, the State's Attorney asked why there would be an appeal when there hasn't been a sentencing.

"We're doing this all backwards," an attorney with the State's Attorney office said.

In March, a Pennington County jury found Pfeiffer, 22, guilty of first-degree manslaughter in the 2018 death of 19-year-old Ty Scott. Pfeiffer shot Scott in a Keystone apartment June 13, 2018, while he and friends played with guns. He was immediately taken into custody following the jury's verdict.

Pfeiffer appeared in court Friday via a closed video feed from the Pennington County Jail.

Connolly said the court also hasn't completed the pre-sentencing investigation report, which would require two weeks to complete.

Connolly scheduled a status hearing for July 22 following responses to the planned appeal motion filing.

During the Friday hearing, Hanna also asked Connolly to make an official ruling on his previous request for a new trial. He said the motion was filed in conjunction with a motion for an acquittal, which was denied.

Connolly denied the request for a new trial.

