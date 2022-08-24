Pfeiffer sentenced to prison for 2018 shooting death

Maxton Pfeiffer will spend 6.5 years in the state penitentiary for the June 2018 shooting of Ty Scott, a Pennington County judge ruled Wednesday afternoon.

Pfeiffer was found guilty of first-degree manslaughter during a March trial, with the sentencing scheduled for Wednesday.

The entire day was set aside for the sentencing hearing with Judge Jeffery Connolly's order coming in just after 1:40 p.m. Connolly sentenced Pfeiffer, 22, to 30 years in prison with 23 years suspended and 180 days credit of time served in the Pennington County Jail. Connolly also ordered Pfeiffer to pay the requested $104 in court costs, $8,712.67 due to the crime victim's assistance fund, $157.50 for the grand jury transcript and $45 drug costs.

Pfeiffer appeared in court in person with his wrists and ankles chained, and sat beside his defense lawyer Dana Hanna.

Before announcing his sentence, Connolly acknowledged that there was a lot of pain in the courtroom — half of the room was filled with Scott's parents, siblings, aunts, uncles, cousins and grandparents. Pfeiffer's family occupied three rows of seating.

Connolly said no matter what the sentence was, it would not change the events of June 13, 2018, when Pfeiffer shot Scott in a Keystone apartment.

Pfeiffer, Scott and four others were in the apartment at the time. According to testimony, Pfeiffer and a few others were pretending to shoot each other with a .38-caliber revolver and an AR-15. Two others, and Scott, were watching videos. During the March trial, Pfeiffer said he reached for a .45-caliber pistol sitting in its holster on a nearby dresser. He said he removed the gun from the holster and the weapon's magazine, pulled the slide back, saw nothing come out before pointing the gun at others.

Pfeiffer said he swept the room with the gun before it discharged. He was found guilty March 15 after nearly 14 hours of jury deliberation.

During Wednesday's sentencing, Connolly said he took into consideration previous case law, testimony from both Scott's and Pfeiffer's families during the hearing, the evidence and the case itself. He said Pfeiffer seems remorseful and does not believe the act was done with malice, but he is not sure if Pfeiffer fully accepts his actions.

Connolly said despite his remorse, Pfeiffer's actions were reckless and resulted in the death of an innocent person. He said Pfeiffer is still growing and maturing and believes he is serious about moving forward and not committing another crime, as well as his goals to start a garden to feed his family.

However, Connolly said he also has to factor in deterrence to the rest of the community and that it resulted in someone's death.

Before sentencing, Senior Deputy State's Attorney Adam Shiffermiller asked Connolly to sentence Pfeiffer to 30 years in the state penitentiary along with the court costs. He said throughout the trial and other hearings, it was about Pfeiffer but asked that the sentencing be about Scott and justice.

Scott's aunt Trinity Rapp, uncle Will and grandfather Robert spoke on his and his family's behalf.

Rapp said Scott was a best friend, and if Pfeiffer and Scott were truly best friends, they wouldn't be in this situation. She said there are no sides and no winners in the sentencing and outcome of the case, and she hopes that some day there Pfeiffer will be remorseful, ask for forgiveness and there would be healing for both families.

Will said their family does not get to create more memories with Scott, and rather than having his last memory of him be a happy one, it will be seeing a photo of him dead on the floor during the trial. He said his youngest son will never be held by Scott. He also said the family has not been able to have a Thanksgiving dinner together. Instead they hold a community dinner so they can distract themselves and don't have to acknowledge who's missing.

Robert said this is a worldview issue.

Hanna asked Connolly to suspend all but six months of Pfeiffer's sentence and place him on strict conditions, including a mental health assessment, possible community service and whatever else Connolly deemed necessary. He said his client does feel remorse and he has suffered with the guilt ever since June 13, 2018.

Pfeiffer's sisters Mena and Marjorie spoke on his behalf, along with Pfeiffer's parents. Mena and Pfeiffer's parents all apologized to Scott's family for what they all said was the first time due to a court ordered no-contact.

"I am so sorry for your loss," Mena said. "I know nothing can be done to make this better. It can't be undone."

She said she knew Scott's sister and there is a hole in her heart on holidays for the family and can only imagine their pain. She said once Pfeiffer was home before the trial, they all slept together in their living room because of how distraught he was.

Pfeiffer's mother apologized directly to Scott's mother Robin and said her son thinks about Scott every day and cries. Pfeiffer's dad said his son is a good kid and is a great brother to his sisters. He said he worries about peoples' feelings and only heard about how great Scott was.

Pfeiffer himself spoke before the sentencing reading from a piece of paper. Throughout his statement, he sniffled and cried. He said he will live with Scott's death for the rest of his life and it's still hard to accept Scott is dead. He said it was his carelessness with a firearm that resulted in his death, and he has always accepted responsibility for it.

Pfeiffer said the three months following after he found out about Scott's death he contemplated suicide and how he was a terrible person. He said the pain was unbearable, but he decided to bear it for his younger sister and for Scott.

"I wish I could go back and never touch the gun," he said. "It's like a bad dream I can't wake up from."

He said he wished he could express how sorry he was years ago. He said he knows he cannot take their pain away and knows they are in the worst pain imaginable.

"All I can say is I'm sorry for what I've done," Pfeiffer said. "I will never forgive myself."

After sentencing, Hanna motioned for an appeal and possible bail, which Connolly denied citing previous case law and that the factors to keep Pfeiffer in custody outweighed any factors in favor of releasing him.