Pfizer's COVID-19 booster vaccines available locally

Monument Health, Walmart and Walgreens announced Friday they have the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 booster vaccine available for the public.

The Food and Drug Administration said Wednesday it had authorized the Pfizer booster dose for people 65 and older, as well as those with underlying health conditions or jobs that put them at higher risk of getting COVID-19. The Pfizer booster can be given at least six months after completion of the two-dose regimen of the Pfizer vaccine. The booster vaccine, like the first two-dose regimen, is free.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a statement Friday endorsing the Pfizer booster vaccine for those 65 and older, for people in high-risk categories, and for people whose jobs put them at greater risk of contracting COVID-19.

Walmart

The public can schedule an appointment for a Pfizer booster shot or get more information at walmart.com/covid. Walk-ins are welcome. All immunizations are administered by certified pharmacists, technicians and health care professionals.