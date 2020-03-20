Pharmacies don’t expect prescription drug shortages

“At Monument we were already trying to stretch the supplies we have, which includes … the drugs we have. How do we optimize so we use them most appropriately? We’re already working on things to stretch the supplies as far and long as we can.”

For customer safety and convenience at the Medicine Shoppe, free home delivery service in Rapid City has been supplemented by added curbside pickup for prescriptions.

“If somebody is ill, they can give us a call and we will bring the medicine to their car,” said Curt Rising, Pharm.D and owner of The Medicine Shoppe. “We ask that if somebody is sick to try to use our curbside service.”

“Pharmacies are on the front line,” Rising said. “There are two places that are usually open when everything else is closed, and that’s the pharmacies and the grocery stores. We have to provide services to our patients who are ill. That is our job and that is our calling.”

Rising said the coronavirus has the potential to turn into a health crisis like “something we’ve never seen before.” However, right now he said he is not seeing medication shortages. The Medicine Shoppe has increased its inventory and is able to get most medications from its wholesaler.