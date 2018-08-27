Hunters taking part in the state's 100th pheasant hunting season should be in for better conditions than last year — as long as they stay in eastern South Dakota.
Results of the 2018 South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks pheasant brood indicated a 47 percent increase for the state in the total population compared with last year, but numbers in western South Dakota decreased by 5 percent.
The 2018 statewide pheasants-per-mile (PPM) index is 2.47, up from the 2017 index of 1.68. Though numbers increased from last year, this year's PPM was still the third-lowest in the last 15 years.
Each year, from late July through mid-August, GF&P surveys more than 100 30-miles routes across the state to count the number of pheasants they see to create the index.
Though numbers are trending toward higher populations, only two areas surveyed this year — Mitchell and Sisseton — beat the 10-year average. In western South Dakota, 2018 PPM was down 47 percent from the 10-year average. Despite increased numbers in 2018, some areas were still 50 percent below the 10-year average including Chamberlain, Winner, Pierre, Mobridge and Aberdeen.
Still, GF&P officials painted a positive picture of the overall population.
“A substantial increase in the pheasants-per-mile index is an exciting prospect for South Dakota’s 100th pheasant hunting season this fall,” said Kelly Hepler, GF&P secretary. “Weather conditions continue to play a significant role when it comes to bird numbers and better weather helped this year with the average pheasant brood size increasing 22 percent over last year.”
The GF&P annual pheasant report shows that the number of roosters counted in 2018 was down 11 percent statewide, but number of hens increased by 24 percent.
That report also pointed to an overall reduction in CRP acres since 2007 that could a driver for lower populations in the past decade. Pheasants use CRP for nesting and cover from predators.
From 2007 to 2017, CRP acreage has reduced by 37 percent statewide with some counties in western South Dakota seeing reductions of more than 75 percent.
South Dakota’s statewide pheasant hunting season opens on Oct. 20, 2018, and runs through Jan. 6, 2019.