Pheasant season nears with promising numbers, Game, Fish and Parks says

The South Dakota pheasant hunting season gets underway in two weeks, and the numbers look more than promising.
According to the Game, Fish and Parks Department, hunters harvested over 1 million birds last year and the department says 2021 is shaping up to be even better. A mild winter plus a dry spring and summer have contributed to potentially record pheasant numbers.
Some believe the state could see even more out-of-state hunters this year because of its pandemic rules, KELO-TV reported.
“I think South Dakota is going to be a really big magnet for hunters this year again, we are going to stay open and that’s a really big thing," Alex Jensen said as he shot clay pigeons at the Hunters Pointe Shooting Complex near Humboldt. "We are going to use it as a way to get people here for tourism and just a good economic development opportunity.”
South Dakota's pleasant season runs from Oct. 16 to Jan. 31.