Pheasant season nears with promising numbers, Game, Fish & Parks says

The South Dakota pheasant hunting season gets underway in two weeks, and the numbers look more than promising.

According to the Game, Fish & Parks Department, hunters harvested over 1 million birds last year and the department says 2021 is shaping up to be even better. A mild winter plus a dry spring and summer have contributed to potentially record pheasant numbers.

Some believe the state could see even more out-of-state hunters this year because of its pandemic rules, KELO-TV reported.

“I think South Dakota is going to be a really big magnet for hunters this year again, we are going to stay open and that’s a really big thing," Alex Jensen said as he shot clay pigeons at the Hunters Pointe Shooting Complex near Humboldt. "We are going to use it as a way to get people here for tourism and just a good economic development opportunity.”

South Dakota's pleasant season runs from Oct. 16 to Jan. 31.

