Philip woman wins $25,000 a year for life

Karen Hart’s trip to the local grocery store will pay dividends for the rest of her life thanks to a last-minute decision to buy a Lucky For Life ticket.

Hart’s purchase will yield her $25,000 a year for the rest of her life as she claimed the Lucky For Life second prize. Hart purchased her ticket at Coyle’s Super Valu in Philip. As she was preparing for a visit from her grandchildren, a Lucky For Life ticket wasn’t exactly on the top of her mind.

“I just went to the store for milk, macaroni and cheese and hot dogs for the grandkids, and I decided to get some tickets,” Hart said. “I asked (the store employee) to get me a Powerball, a Mega Millions, and I said ‘give me that one that draws tonight.’ I didn’t even know what it was called.”

As she was hosting her grandchildren, Hart said her husband Doug’s son broke some news. He said that a winning ticket was purchased at Coyle’s Super Valu, and Karen stopped cooking breakfast to check her ticket.

“(Doug’s son) starting reading the numbers off, and I had hit five of them, and I was only off one on the Lucky Ball,” Hart said. “I said that it was five numbers, and I know from experience that five numbers is something. (Doug) was being a naysayer, and he looked up the numbers again.”