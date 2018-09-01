In his 84 years as a photographer, Bill Groethe has taken more than 8,000 images, few more iconic than the series of photos he made 70 years ago this weekend.
Groethe was just 24 years old when he witnessed and exclusively photographed a final reunion of nine Oglala Sioux, all survivors of, or descendants of, those who fought at the 1876 Battle of the Little Big Horn.
That Sept. 2, 1948 photograph of Little Warrior, Pemmican, Little Soldier, Dewey Beard, John Sitting Bull, High Eagle, Iron Hawk and Comes Again, along with compelling historical photos of the carving of Mount Rushmore, have come to define Groethe’s long career.
One photo from that day is a never-before published shot of the another Little Big Horn survivor, Sioux Holy Man Nicholas Black Elk, namesake of South Dakota’s highest mountain peak and a current push for canonization with the Roman Catholic Church.
“This is relative to what is happening today,” Groethe said of the photo, which stands as proof of why photographers should not discard negatives.
Using a box camera loaded with 5x7 black & white negative film, Groethe shot 38 photos on a sunny day at Custer State Park where the nine elderly men had gathered for the first reunion of Native American survivors since 1926, the 50th anniversary of the clash also known as the Battle of the Greasy Grass and Custer’s Last Stand.
Most of the photos Groethe took that day were printed and published, including the famous group photo of six actual survivors of the battle, all in full dress, and two descendants of legendary Sioux leader Sitting Bull. His sons, Little Soldier and John Sitting Bull, were half-brothers.
Groethe shot individual portraits of the men as well, including photos of Black Elk, who declined to stand in the group shot because he was blind.
An earlier photo showed Black Elk standing, his hands upraised in a gesture of blessing at the start of the gathering.
Groethe never printed this particular negative because of other people who eased into the pose, the 1948 version of photobombing the shot.
“It distressed me when people stuck their noses in, because we’ve got this group. This was the very start of everything at that last reunion. He (Black Elk) was blessing the start of the gathering,” recalled Groethe.
He said his decision to print the image of Black Elk was based on the renaming of Harney Peak and an effort to have the Sioux Holy Man named a saint with the Catholic Church.
Black Elk had been baptized into the Catholic faith in 1904. Three years later he was appointed a catechist by Jesuits to bring Christianity to tribal lands, and he is credited with converting more than 400 people to the faith.
“He was actively a Medicine Man, head of all the Medicine Men in all of the Oglala Tribe,” Groethe said.
Last October, at Holy Rosary Mission in Pine Ridge, a bishop accepted a petition signed by 1,400 people, officially opening Black Elk’s cause for canonization.
Groethe, whose memory is as sharp as the photographs he took that day, said he had photographed many of the men at the gathering for two or more years.
They knew him as a friend, posing willingly and referring to him as “the kid.”
One topic of conversation, he said, was off-limits: any mention of the 1876 battle which virtually wiped out the 7th Cavalry command of Lt. Gen George Armstrong Custer.
“They were proud men,” Groethe said. “To them, the battle was over.”
Groethe fed his fledgling interest in photography at a young age, buying a camera and developing his own film at age 10.
Just two years later, he worked as an apprentice with the Bert Bell studio in Rapid City, and at age 13, took his first photos of Mount Rushmore.
Copies of his photos hang in the Smithsonian Institution. Groethe still sells prints of that historic gathering at his West Main Street studio and gallery.
The renewed historical interest in Black Elk is positive proof that one photo, even out of thousands in his files, still has value.
“I’ve got a lot of other negatives that you can’t throw away. You’ve got to get them recorded,” he said, adding a reference to his upcoming 95th birthday on Nov. 2. His wife, Alice, 91, works with him every day at the West Main Street gallery.
“I’m not going to live forever,” he said, with a wry smile.