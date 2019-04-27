FORT MEADE | The USS Constitution earned the nickname “Old Ironsides” for good reason.
The wooden-hulled, three-masted frigate — only the third warship commissioned by the fledgling United States Navy in 1797 — gained that reputation prevailing in epic sea battles, especially during the War of 1812.
The 222-year-old vessel remains the oldest commissioned warship in the world still afloat, and a small part of her also now survives, far from the ocean where the ship gained its fame, on display at the Old Fort Meade Museum east of Sturgis.
The Meade School District recently agreed to loan a watercolor painting of the ship for display when the museum opens for its summer season next month.
“It only seems natural that we do that, have it in a museum where we can take a look at some history,” Meade School District superintendent Jeff Simmons said.
And the history of the print itself is also an interesting tale, as museum board president Randy Bender learned.
Bender said he first noticed the USS Constitution print on a visit to the high school a couple years ago.
The painting, by noted maritime artist Gordon Grant, was hung in an inauspicious location at the high school, toward the end of a hallway otherwise dominated by trophy cases.
“If you weren’t looking for it, you would never see it,” Bender said.
But Bender did take notice of the old sailing ship. The history buff in him took over and he took a closer look.
“I grew up hearing stories of Old Ironsides and the USS Constitution, and that really got me interested,” he said.
Closer examination revealed the frame was fashioned from actual wood salvaged from the ship’s hull during a 1920s restoration, and that the framed print had been presented to Sturgis High School as a gift from the Class of 1929.
Bender contacted the USS Constitution Museum in Charlestown, Mass., near where the frigate remains berthed in the Charlestown Navy Yard, and learned that unframed lithographs of the Gordon watercolor were sold from 1927 through 1931.
Proceeds from the prints, sold for 25 to 50 cents each, went to help with the ship’s restoration begun in 1927. Prints framed with actual wood salvaged from the ship’s hull were sold beginning in 1929, Bender said.
A period of negotiation began with the school district to bring the framed print to a more prominent display at the museum, located on the north side of parade ground at Fort Meade, home since 1944 to a veterans hospital, VA Black Hills Health Care System.
“We wanted to bring it here so more people can see it. At the high school I don’t think anybody saw it,” Bender said.
Simmons said the school district, which had initially declined to allow the painting to leave school property, eventually agreed on a loan of the artifact.
“It seemed like a good place to have it and get it out where we could see it,” Simmons said.
The framed print takes its place on display next to a musical score for the Star-Spangled Banner, whose words, based on a poem by Francis Scott Key, also are linked to the War of 1812.
The song, first played for evening retreat ceremonies at the fort starting in 1892, eventually became the U.S. national anthem.
The fort still serves as a training site for the South Dakota National Guard and an Army National Guard Officer Candidate School.
The museum houses a large collection of memorabilia from the post’s cavalry days and its role as a prisoner-of-war camp for captured German soldiers during World War II.
The museum is open seasonally from May through September and by appointment the rest of the year.