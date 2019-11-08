Genesis Lutheran Church in Piedmont is inviting the public to their annual fall bazaar from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the church at 102 Walnut St.
Organizers said homemade crafts, a silent auction and vendors will be at the event. There will also be a bake sale featuring lefse, cookies, candy, pies and Scandinavian treats.
Vendors from across the northern Black Hills are expected to be at the bazaar, including Damsel in Defense, Four Girls Boutique, Magnabilites, Park Lane Jewelry, Perfectly Posh, Pitter Patter, Thirty-One, Tomjack Decor, Tupperware, Usborne Books, Express Threads, Crow's Nest Creations, Terra Oils and many more.
For more information, contact Genesis Lutheran Church at 515-3995.