The Piedmont Board of Trustees convened for a special meeting Tuesday evening, focusing on the Resolution of Annexation. The outcome of the meeting saw the Board's approval of the revised annexation map for the City of Piedmont, marking a step forward in ongoing discussions.

The session provided an opportunity for the community to engage directly with the Piedmont Board of Trustees, as concerns and inquiries continued to surface about the implications of the annexation. Chief among concerns were issues related to water rights, land usage, and other related topics. The exchange was animated, reflecting the seriousness of the topic for the residents involved.

The availability of water and fire services for new residents emerged as a point of interest. However, a number of current residents are already reliant on private wells and septic systems. Additionally, it was pointed out that law enforcement responsibilities would continue to be handled by the Meade County Sheriff, as the city lacks its own police department.

One resident, Gina Ortmeier, residing within the annexation zone, expressed her views during the meeting. She highlighted the importance of respectful communication and voiced her concerns about the manner in which the annexation process had been approached by the board.

“We heard nothing but abusive behavior from your board of trustees. Bad language used towards some of the people who were attending that day. And we also have seen since then, because we were invited to many of their City Council meetings, behavior by the board, making fun of their own employees. And we're just trying to get to the bottom of what it was that they were going to offer us for joining the city. And we were told many times they don't have to give us anything,” Ortmeier said.

Ortmeier continued her speech by underlining the community's interest in infrastructure development, including road maintenance, and raised questions about the benefits the annexation would bring.

Phil Aitken, a trustee member, countered concerns about the intention behind annexation, emphasizing that it isn't about control for nefarious purposes, “You guys talk about control, like it's an evil thing that we have some malicious or evil intent. And that's not the case…the annexation of these properties gives us some control over the adjoining properties, which is where a lot of the proposed desired development is trying to happen.”

The board president, Phil Anderson, weighed in on the discussion, emphasizing his commitment to the community's well-being and future. He articulated his perspective by saying, “Duties trump rights,” underscoring the responsibility of the board toward the community.

Following a thorough discussion, the revised annexation map received approval from the board. However, even as the meeting concluded, certain community members said their questions and reservations hadn't been fully addressed.