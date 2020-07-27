Pierre man identified as victim in Mellette County crash

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A Pierre man has been identified as the victim who died last Wednesday after being thrown from his car that flipped several times and caught on fire in Mellete County.

Lorenzo Roan Eagle, 58, crashed at midnight on mile marker 175 of Highway 44, 22 miles west of White River, according to a news release from Highway Patrol.

Roan Eagle was driving a sedan east on the highway when he left the roadway to the right. The car flipped over several times and eventually caught on fire. Roan Eagle was thrown from the car and pronounced dead at the scene. He was not wearing a seat belt.

The Highway Patrol continues to investigate the crash and all information is considered preliminary at this point. ​

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0