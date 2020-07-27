Pierre man identified as victim in Mellette County crash
alert top story

Pierre man identified as victim in Mellette County crash

{{featured_button_text}}
Crash Logo

A Pierre man has been identified as the victim who died last Wednesday after being thrown from his car that flipped several times and caught on fire in Mellete County.

Lorenzo Roan Eagle, 58, crashed at midnight on mile marker 175 of Highway 44, 22 miles west of White River, according to a news release from Highway Patrol.

Roan Eagle was driving a sedan east on the highway when he left the roadway to the right. The car flipped over several times and eventually caught on fire. Roan Eagle was thrown from the car and pronounced dead at the scene. He was not wearing a seat belt.

The Highway Patrol continues to investigate the crash and all information is considered preliminary at this point. ​

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Two Minutes with Mitch Henck: Edgewood stadium compromise needed to get votes

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News