Pilot rescued from the Badlands

A pilot was rescued from Badlands National Park Thursday night and into the early morning hours of Friday after the pilot's plane ran out of fuel and made an emergency landing.

According to the Pennington County Search and Rescue team, the call initially indicated an aircraft went down and both the pilot and plane were missing. Several agencies responded to the Sheep Mountain Table area of the national park, including Black Hills Life Flight.

When Life Flight arrived, Pennington County Search and Rescue said the helicopter crew saw a flashing light deep within a ravine. The crew guided rescuers to the area, but the distance was too far for verbal communication. Light signals were used to ensure that the pilot knew rescue operations were underway.

A vertical rescue apparatus was used to lower personnel into the ravine, which was reported to be 230 feet deep. The pilot was reported to be partway up the opposite slope. Rescuers were able to reach the pilot and complete a medical assessment. The pilot was placed in a harness attached to the rope system and was extracted without any additional injuries.

Following discussion with the pilot, rescuers were able to determine that it was not a crash landing as originally thought. Instead, it was a forced landing because of fuel. The pilot told rescuers he attempted to self-rescue but lost contact with the rest of his group due to the lack of cell phone service in the area of the landing. He was able to use the map feature on his phone for guidance, but the signal was not strong enough for communication.

The pilot told rescuers he was prepared to spend the night in the Badlands and resume efforts at daybreak. However, when he heard the sound of the Life Flight helicopter, he knew rescue operations were beginning.

Pennington County Search and Rescue said National Park Rangers resumed operations Friday morning to coordinate efforts to recover the airplane, described as an ultralight aircraft.

Additional agencies that assisted with the rescue include Pennington County Emergency Dispatch, Pennington County Emergency Management, Ellsworth Air Force Base, South Dakota Army National Guard, Civil Air Patrol, Highway Patrol and the Federal Aviation Administration.

Responding agencies included Oglala Sioux Tribe Emergency Management, National Park Service Badlands Rangers, Black Hills Life Flight, Pennington County Sheriff, Pennington County Search and Rescue, New Underwood Fire Department and Rapid City Fire Department medics.