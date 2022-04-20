Pine Ridge brothers acquitted in 2020 murder case

United States Attorney Dennis Holmes announced that two Pine Ridge men were acquitted of second degree murder following a federal jury trial in Rapid City.

The verdict was returned on April 15. Antoine Joey Makes Good, 35, and Vinnie Makes Good, 33, were indicted by a federal grand jury on Dec. 8, 2020 and arrested the following week.

The charge related to the alleged murder of Henry "Hank" O'Rourke III in Kyle on Nov. 1, 2020. The indictment accused the brothers of stabbing O’Rourke. The investigation was conducted by the Oglala Sioux Tribe Department of Public Safety and the Federal Bureau of Investigation. The U.S. attorney's office prosecuted the case.

Family members of O’Rourke told the Journal before any arrests had been made that they were afraid of the case going cold and were frustrated with the lack of an arrest or witnesses coming forward for over a month after O’Rourke’s death.

A sister and cousin of O’Rourke told the Journal in 2020 that he was stabbed inside of a trailer that was a known partying spot. The trailer was burned down on Nov. 7, 2020, after O’Rourke’s funeral.

Bob Ecoffey, chief of the Oglala Sioux Tribe's Department of Public Safety said that all the evidence had been collected from the trailer prior to its being destroyed.

There are no official documents stating why the jury acquitted the brothers, but both submitted alibis for the night of the murder. Vinnie’s alibi states that he was asleep at his mother’s house during the time of the alleged murder and that multiple people saw him asleep during the time frame of the stabbing.

Antoine’s alibi states that he was at a different residence that evening and lists two people as witnesses to corroborate the alibi.

The U.S. attorney’s office declined to comment if they plan to prosecute any other individuals for O’Rourke’s death or if there are any other suspects at this time.

— Contact Shalom Baer Gee at sgee@rapidcityjournal.com —

