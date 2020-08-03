Pine Ridge installs $1.5 million in water treatment technology

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Pine Ridge has recently installed $1,518,000 worth of new and safer water treatment technology for its 3,308 residents.

The town's lift/pump station was "nearing the end of its useful life" and "in very poor condition with pump failure and raw sewage discharge occurring far too often," according to a news release from the U.S. Department of Agriculture office of Rural Development in South Dakota.

The Oglala Sioux Tribe was following all regulations but the infrastructure would sometimes "fail, causing environmental and health concerns," the release says.

The tribe has installed a new double box culvert duplex lift station that replaces the existing lift station and an emergency standby generator.

"These improvements eliminated any further discharge and it meets the existing and future needs for pumping sewage to the water and waste treatment facility," the release says.

The funding came from three grants:

$760,000 from Rural Development's Water and Waste Grant;

$493,000 from the Environmental Protection Agency;

$265,000 from Indian Health Service.

“This project provides reliable infrastructure for Pine Ridge and it protects the health and safety of its residents,” said Julie Gross, director for USDA Rural Development in South Dakota.

