Pine Ridge installs $1.5 million in water treatment technology
Pine Ridge installs $1.5 million in water treatment technology

  • Updated
080420-nws-usda

Oglala Sioux, Indian Health Service, USDA Rural Development and construction officials stand in front of the new lift/pump station in Pine Ridge. 

 Photo courtesy USDA Rural Development

Pine Ridge has recently installed $1,518,000 worth of new and safer water treatment technology for its 3,308 residents.

The town's lift/pump station was "nearing the end of its useful life" and "in very poor condition with pump failure and raw sewage discharge occurring far too often," according to a news release from the U.S. Department of Agriculture office of Rural Development in South Dakota. 

The Oglala Sioux Tribe was following all regulations but the infrastructure would sometimes "fail, causing environmental and health concerns," the release says.

The tribe has installed a new double box culvert duplex lift station that replaces the existing lift station and an emergency standby generator.

"These improvements eliminated any further discharge and it meets the existing and future needs for pumping sewage to the water and waste treatment facility," the release says.

The funding came from three grants:

  • $760,000 from Rural Development's Water and Waste Grant;
  • $493,000 from the Environmental Protection Agency;
  • $265,000 from Indian Health Service.

“This project provides reliable infrastructure for Pine Ridge and it protects the health and safety of its residents,” said Julie Gross, director for USDA Rural Development in South Dakota.

