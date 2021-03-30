 Skip to main content
Pine Ridge man died in crash near Hermosa, Highway Patrol says
Pine Ridge man died in crash near Hermosa, Highway Patrol says

A Pine Ridge man has been identified as the person who died Friday afternoon in a one-vehicle crash that occurred east of Hermosa.

Preliminary crash information indicates that a 1990 Chevrolet Cavalier was eastbound on South Dakota Highway 44 when the driver lost control of the vehicle while entering a curve. The vehicle went off the roadway and rolled.

Dietre Catches, the 36-year-old driver, was not wearing a seat belt and was thrown from the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. All information released so far is only preliminary.

