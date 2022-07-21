Pine Ridge man drowns in Pactola Reservoir

A 35-year-old man who was swimming in Pactola Reservoir with family Tuesday died from apparent drowning, the Pennington County Sheriff's Office announced Thursday.

Darrell Saucedo of Pine Ridge started struggling while he was swimming near the border of a designated swimming area. According to a news release, Saucedo was underwater for about 10 minutes before he was rescued.

The call came to first responders around 4 p.m. Tuesday.

Medical personnel performed CPR and were able to get a pulse. Saucedo was taken by Life Flight air ambulance to Monument Health in Rapid City. He was declared dead at the hospital.

Helene Duhamel, spokesperson for the Pennington County Sheriff's Office, said according to preliminary results from the autopsy, alcohol is believed to be a factor in the drowning.

The Pennington County Sheriff's Office, Pennington County/Rapid City Water Rescue Team, Pennington County Search and Rescue, Johnson Siding Volunteer Department, Rapid City Ambulance, Rapid City Fire Department, Life Flight and the U.S. Forest Service responded to the call.