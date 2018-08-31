A Pine Ridge rancher's lawsuit against the BIA is allowed more time in federal court, according to an opinion issued Wednesday.
U.S. District Court of South Dakota Chief Judge Jeffrey Viken ordered Curtis Temple file a second amended complaint against officials with the Bureau of Indian Affairs, including Cleve Her Many Horses, superintendent of Pine Ridge Agency. But the judge qualified his request.
"[T]his is not an invitation to completely reshape the case and multiply the issues presented," wrote Judge Viken.
Temple first sued Her Many Horses in 2015 over the impounding of 75 of his cattle and for denying him access to Red Shirt Table grazing parcels. Thet BIA insisted Temple's cattle were trespassing on land permitted to another tribal member.
Cases against Temple are still pending in Oglala Tribal Court, the decision said.
Judge Viken gave Temple 21 days to file a second amended complaint. Defendants will file a response and, then, the parties will have 30 days to submit proposed trial schedule.