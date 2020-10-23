Pine Ridge Reservation going into lockdown due to COVID-19

PINE RIDGE | The Oglala Sioux Tribe is locking down the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation on Friday night, in response to a surging number of COVID-19 cases in the state.

The lockdown begins at 10 p.m. Friday and lasts until 6 a.m. Friday, Oct. 30. During that time, all non-critical travel is barred. The tribe said non-essential businesses should close to the public, and travel to non-essential work to or from the reservation should stop.

The tribe also said non-emergency medical appointments that require travel to or from the reservation should be rescheduled.

Tribes nationwide have taken an aggressive approach to preventing infections amid fears that Native Americans could be particularly vulnerable to the coronavirus — and this isn't the first time the Oglala Sioux Tribe has imposed a lockdown since the pandemic began.

The lockdown comes as the state surpassed 9,000 active coronavirus cases on Thursday and reported an all-time high of 973 new cases in one day. Thursday's numbers also matched a record high of 14 deaths in one day. October has been the state’s deadliest month of the pandemic, with 124 of the state's 347 deaths happening this month.