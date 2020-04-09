Pine Ridge Reservation lockdown to be lifted before 14-day extension

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The COVID-19 lockdown on the Pine Ridge Reservation is being lifted early to allow people to gather essential items before a 14-day extension of the order.

The executive order — which was triggered by the discovery of the first COVID-19 case on the reservation — went into effect at 6 p.m. on Tuesday and was set to be lifted at 6 p.m. on Friday.

It’s now being lifted at 6 a.m. Friday and will be reinstated for 14 more days starting at 10 a.m. on Saturday, according to Karin Eagle, a spokesman for the Oglala Sioux Tribe and member off the COVID-19 task force.

The temporary lift of the lockdown is so people can stock up on groceries and other essential items, according to a news release on the Oglala Sioux Tribe’s COVID-19 Facebook page. People can do their shopping within and outside of the reservation.

Households are encouraged to send as few shoppers as possible and follow all COVID-19 precautions. The Centers for Disease Control says people should stay six feet away from others and wear cloth masks that cover the mouth and nose while out in public places.

Once the lockdown is reinstated, people can only leave the reservation if they're going to a doctor’s appointment or an essential job. People can only travel within the reservation for those reasons or for emergency grocery runs.

— Contact Arielle Zionts at arielle.zionts@rapidcityjournal.com.

