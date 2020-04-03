Pine Ridge Reservation restricts non-residents to prevent coronavirus

A map posted to the Facebook page of the tribe’s Attorney General Office shows nine planned checkpoints around the 2.1-million acre reservation.

Strengths and weaknesses

Iron Eyes said said the tribe has both strengths and weaknesses in fighting COVID-19.

He said the tribal government has been passing more aggressive ordinances than South Dakota cities, and residents are doing a good job following the rules, which are shared on social media and the KILI radio station. COVID-19 task force members also drove around neighborhoods with megaphones announcing the shelter-in-place ordinance and reminding people to practice social distancing.

But Iron Eyes said medical facilities lack masks, respirators and other supplies. Access to running water is also an issue for some residents who are being urged to wash their hands regularly to protect themselves from the coronavirus.

About 40% of residents sometimes struggle to pay water bills and have their water shut off, Iron Eyes said. But the water company is keeping everyone’s water on during the viral outbreak. He said about 10% of residents may still not have running water if they live in remote areas that aren’t connected to the water system.