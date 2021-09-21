Pinedale Elementary named National Blue Ribbon School

Franke said teachers focus on the student as a whole and encourage individual goal setting to employ differentiated instruction to reach each student.

"The staff delves deep into what makes each child unique and searches for strengths that can be nurtured and developed," Franke wrote in the school's application for National Blue Ribbon. "Our staff has very high expectations for our student body and encourages each individual to take responsibility for his/her learning and success."

To support students in the goal of taking responsibility for educational success, Franke said Pinedale uses "Student-Led Conferences," to help facilitate individual ownership.

"When it comes time for a parent-teacher conference, rather than have the standard conference, these students then take mom and dad by the hand and walk them through the room and show them their samples of great work," Franke said."It shows them who things were graded and they are part of the grading process. Parents are then more engaged if there is something their child is doing and not the teacher-led conference of yesteryear."