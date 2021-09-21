Pinedale Elementary named National Blue Ribbon School

Pinedale Elementary School in Rapid City is one of four South Dakota schools being recognized as a 2021 National Blue Ribbon School by the U.S. Department of Education.
Tuesday's announcement recognized Pinedale for the school's overall academic achievement by naming it an "Exemplary High Performing School." It was Pinedale's first recognition as a National Blue Ribbon School since the program was established in 1982.
During the 2019-2020 school year, Pinedale Elementary reported a 97% daily student attendance rate despite the challenges of remote and hybrid-blended learning as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. In November 2020, the school went to in-person learning for four days each week, with Fridays used as remote learning day.
Principal Chip Franke told the Journal on Tuesday the school's success is based upon using different learning strategies, having a dynamic staff and engaged parents.
"In the face of such difficult educational times facing our country now days with COVID and other things going on, we appreciate the recognition," Franke said. "At Pinedale, we have a unified belief in great student attendance, great student learning, collaborative teaching and planning by our staff, and a great parent engagement group — all the way from our PTA to just about every parent we have in the community. That's what makes the difference."
Franke said teachers focus on the student as a whole and encourage individual goal setting to employ differentiated instruction to reach each student.
"The staff delves deep into what makes each child unique and searches for strengths that can be nurtured and developed," Franke wrote in the school's application for National Blue Ribbon. "Our staff has very high expectations for our student body and encourages each individual to take responsibility for his/her learning and success."
To support students in the goal of taking responsibility for educational success, Franke said Pinedale uses "Student-Led Conferences," to help facilitate individual ownership.
"When it comes time for a parent-teacher conference, rather than have the standard conference, these students then take mom and dad by the hand and walk them through the room and show them their samples of great work," Franke said."It shows them who things were graded and they are part of the grading process. Parents are then more engaged if there is something their child is doing and not the teacher-led conference of yesteryear."
Other learning strategies include schedule flexibility to conduct social learning and innovative experiences and the implementation of "Project Based Learning," which involves student-led investigation into real-world topics that lead to strong core-focused instruction of reading, writing, math, science and social studies.
"This has components that some call STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) or STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts and math)," Franke said. "Basically, we are taking an educational approach that integrates student work into those real-life lessons in those fields. The integration of these methods have made learning more productive and valuable for our students."
Rapid City Area Schools Superintendent Lori Simon said Pinedale's recognition as a National Blue Ribbon School is a great moment for the district.
"This recognition is evidence of the outstanding teaching and learning that is happening at Pinedale Elementary," Simon said. "The educators and staff at Pinedale have shown tireless dedication in supporting students and helping set them up for success.”
Other South Dakota schools recognized as National Blue Ribbon Schools are Arlington Elementary School, Gettysburg Middle School and O'Gorman High School in Sioux Falls.
Overall, 325 public and private schools across the United States earned Blue Ribbon designation.
