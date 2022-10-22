Plan emerges to attract Ukrainian refugees to South Dakota

A $50,000 matching donation by Rapid City developer Hani Shafai has kicked off a program to bring 5,000 to 10,000 Ukrainian war refugees to South Dakota.

Prompted by President Joe Biden’s decision to accept 100,000 Ukrainian refugees, more than 30 attendees, representing the state’s Congressional delegation, Gov. Kristi Noem’s office, business and community leaders, support agencies, sponsors, employers and clergy gathered for six hours July 7 in Nemo.

Freedom’s Haven for New Americans’ Workforce emerged and is geared to make South Dakota a community of choice for all new Americans, organizers said. The initial effort is aimed at the more than 3 million Ukrainian refugees displaced throughout Europe.

To create awareness, a benefit concert featuring international composer Calvin Jones will be held at 7 p.m. Nov. 4 at Calvary Lutheran Church in Rapid City. A South Dakota native, Jones has spent the past eight years in Kyiv, Ukraine performing with Ukrainian and Russian orchestras.

He and his wife Inga said they were jolted out of their bed in Kyiv early Feb. 24 when Russia launched its attack. The couple immediately fled the country. The concert will feature music and war stories from Ukraine and more information about the effort will be available.

Shafai, who is president of Dream Design International, said he was approached to help with the state’s workforce issues shortly before the Ukraine war started and attended the July meeting.

“We had firsthand testimony from folks in Ukraine, religious leaders, community leaders, and professionals,” Shafai said. “Their story really makes a person think of the great things that we have in the United States and the great life we live.”

Shafai said South Dakotans have a “duty and responsibility to help. God has given us the abilities – physically, mentally and financially – to help, not just ourselves, but other people. It is sad to see what people are experiencing, whether it is in Ukraine, Africa, the Middle East, South America, Southeast Asia or Europe.”

Shafai, who grew up in the Gaza Strip, said the plight of Ukrainian refugees “brought home some of the experiences I lived growing up. I was fortunate enough and blessed to be able to come to the United States (in 1981) and live the life that I live. I was given an opportunity that very few around the world have the ability to experience.”

His decision to provide startup money for the Freedom’s Haven Fund at the South Dakota Community Foundation stems from the barriers created by Biden’s program. Incoming refugees must have a local sponsor willing to ensure there is housing, financial and other support for about two years. Current law does not allow refugees, or most other legal immigrants entering through the southern border, to easily obtain Social Security numbers or work documents.

Shafai’s donation, and that of others, will be used to defray sponsor expenses.

Besides the humanitarian nature, the goal also is to bolster the state’s workforce. There are more than 27,000 job openings with about 700 people on unemployment, according to Noem's office.

“A lot of them (Ukrainian refugees) have professional careers, are very highly educated and familiar with industries that exist within our state,” Shafai said.

More than 45 of South Dakota’s largest businesses and health care organizations are supportive of the effort.

Support networks are being established across the state, but awareness remains a challenge, organizers said.

A series of Calvin Jones concerts throughout the state are designed to bring attention and raise money to match Shafai’s contribution. The Rapid City concert is free to the public. A freewill donation will be taken, and major sponsors are being sought to match Shafai’s lead gift.

“Immigrants have contributed to the great things that are happening in our country,” Shafai said, “and hopefully we can continue to do so. We must be good stewards of the gifts that God has given us.”