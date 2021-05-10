 Skip to main content
Plane makes emergency landing at Rapid City Regional Airport
An airplane made an emergency landing Sunday night at Rapid City Regional Airport following an unknown issue with the aircraft.

According to initial, but unconfirmed reports, the flight may have involved Delta Air Lines flight 5057 from Minneapolis to Rapid City, a Canadair Regional Jet 200 operated by Endeavor Air on behalf of Delta Connection.

Delta Flight DL5057 had to make a detour to dump fuel over the Badlands before landing late Sunday night at the Rapid City Regional Airport. 

The airplane took off from Minneapolis at 9:52 p.m. Central time on Sunday. Emergency reports were sent to Rapid City Fire Department Station 8, located at the airport, that the aircraft was experiencing issues and would make an emergency landing.

According to scanner traffic, dozens of first responders arrived at the airport and staged for the jet's landing.

Flight tracking software and scanner radio traffic indicate the Delta Connection jet made a flight detour over the Badlands to dump excess fuel prior to landing.

This flight path shows Delta flight DL5057 making  detour over the Badlands to dump fuel to make the landing safer

The aircraft landed safely at 10:19 p.m. Mountain time and first responders cleared the plane from any emergency. Normal flight operations resumed at Rapid City Regional Airport approximately 20 minutes after the plane landed.

The Journal has reached out to airport administrators in an attempt to confirm the events as reported. Phone calls, text messages and an email from the Journal have not been immediately returned.

This is a developing story, and will be updated as information is received.

Contact Nathan Thompson at nathan.thompson@rapidcityjournal.com.

