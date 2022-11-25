Planning Commission approves first step in development of 300-acre 'Rapid City Destination District'

A decades-long dream for a Rapid City businessman is one step closer to reality after receiving unanimous passage out of the Planning and Zoning Commission Wednesday.

Developer Dakota Storytellers, LLC, is planning to use a large piece of land in northeast Rapid City to create a “Destination District.” The 300-acre development would feature everything from retail and entertainment space to a resort and campground.

The land is currently owned by the Lien family, and is located north of Mall Drive, east of Lacrosse Street and would span clear to Tish Boulevard. The patriarch, Chuck Lien, passed away in April 2018 at the age of 93.

“Chuck was an incredible visionary,” said Joel Brannan, a representative of the Lien family. “He always put Western South Dakota first in everything he did.”

Charles “Chuck” Holm Lien was born in February 1925 on a farm in Waubay, South Dakota, serving in both World War II and the Korean War before dedicating his life to his father’s company, Pete Lien & Sons. Throughout his life, Lien became a fixture in the Rapid City community, founding projects like the Chuck Lien Family Park on M-Hill and Pete Lien Memorial Field for Post 320 baseball.

Rapid City Community Development Director Vicki Fisher called the new project “exciting,” and said it was the most exciting project she’s reviewed in nearly 30 years at the city.

Planning documents show short- and long-term housing — both for visitors and those employed in the district — located in a 126.2-acre “Resort Village Zone.” An RV resort would take up another 36.1 acres, with plans for traditional camping as well as the potential for a water park and transit hub.

The most critical mass of the district’s attractions is the commercial and entertainment zone, with 139.8-acres designed for things like an amusement park, convention center, and amphitheater, alongside traditional retail space and dining.

Brannan said the family has been working with developers and the city for about four years, but the dream has been there for decades.

“In his later years, he [Chuck Lien] started looking at what this property might do for Western South Dakota. This became a vision of his, too — not necessarily this project - it was just to do something really grandiose for Western South Dakota that would put Western South Dakota on the map,” Brannan said.

Wednesday’s committee approval was just for the rezoning request, which will allow the developer the flexibility in the project’s unique design. Signs have been posted along the property boundary, and landowners adjacent received letters about the proposal.

The Planning and Zoning Committee meeting was abuzz with anticipation for the project, with committee member Karen Bulman calling it “amazing.”

“This is done right,” said committee member Eirik Heikes. “I just can’t say enough good about it.”

The zoning request will have two readings before the full City Council, one on Dec. 5 and the other Dec. 19. If the project moves forward as planned, the developer is anticipating completion by 2030.