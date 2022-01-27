Planning Commission approves rezone for home near Skyline Wilderness

A property near Skyline Wilderness Area Park could be rezoned from park forest to low density residential pending a Rapid City Council decision in February.

The city's Planning Commission approved by a 5-3 vote the rezone for a 3.08-acre Forest Hills Drive property on Thursday morning. The property currently has no structural development, although the owner, Evan Hays, has a building permit to build a house.

Hays said at the meeting that it is his and his wife’s hope to subdivide the property into two lots and place another home on the second one-acre lot.

“This is an untouched, literally untouched, lot in the middle of a beautiful neighborhood, and I know how hard change can be,” Hays said to neighbors attending the meeting. “I just want to encourage you that through the destruction that’s happening, soon we will be turning it into a beautiful piece of land.”

Community Development Director Vicki Fisher said staff is in support of the rezone since property directly to the east of it was previously zoned as park forest and rezoned to low density residential.

Since the Hays already have a building permit, construction has begun on the land and trees have already been removed. All four public commenters Thursday discussed concerns about erosion and tree removal on the property.

About 13 public comments were attached to the agenda item, all citing concerns about erosion, tree removal, and an increase in traffic.

Long range planner Kelly Brennan said Hays is well within his rights to remove trees on the property since it’s private property. The Hays also have an erosion and sediment control permit, which Public Works noted is a living document that will change with the development. The permit currently requires the property to mitigate erosion through wattles.

The fire department representative said the department worked with Hays and discussed ways to mitigate fire fuels, which includes removing trees. Hays said his family plans on installing a sprinkler system as well for their house.

The commission also unanimously approved a preliminary subdivision plan for Apple Valley with a stipulation that the Pennington County Commission has to approve a rezoning request. Apple Valley is a potential development that would build 467 residential lots over four phases over seven to 10 years.

The preliminary subdivision plan is to create 80 residential lots. The property is within the city's three-mile platting jurisdiction.

The Planning Commission previously continued the item so the county commission could act on the rezoning request, however the county commission’s meeting when the rezone would be discussed was canceled due to illness.

Andy Scull with the developing company Pink Cabin and Meadow Valley said all homes in the subdivision would be stick built, not modular.

The Pennington County Commission will consider the rezone at its Feb. 1 meeting.

— Contact Siandhara Bonnet at siandhara.bonnet@rapidcityjournal.com —

