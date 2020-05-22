Planning Commission denies permit to group serving homeless residents

"We don't just serve biscuits and gravy," she said. "We want to enrich their lives. We know them. We have a relationship with them."

She offered volunteers from the group to make sure the people coming to receive services crossed the street and railroad tracks appropriately. She said it is incorrect to assume that everyone who shows up for food or services is drunk. She said the ministry has helped 18 people who have lived on the streets for years get into a home and now have jobs and they did that with no budget.

Currently, RV Ministries serves meals outside to keep guests safe. They hope to one day move inside when it is safe to do so.

"We are willing to work in whatever capacity to make this area safe for our guests," Soper said. "It is something the city needs badly. I hope you can see the bigger picture of what we want to do. We love our guests and we want to help them."

Eileen Desmond, with RV Ministries, said they chose the location because you have to take services like these where the homeless people area. She asked the planning commission to approve a six-month permit for only Sunday mornings since that is a time when there is less intoxication and traffic.